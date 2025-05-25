Olympic track and field star Fred Kerley is pleading not guilty to a battery charge after being arrested earlier this month. Kerley is accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face.

Kerley was arrested on May 1 after his ex, Alaysha Johnson, who is a two-time Olympic medalist, claimed that he hit her “one time in the facial area, causing her nose to bleed,” according to TMZ Sports. The former couple dated for six months and broke up in October 2024, per Athletics Illustrated.

Kerley's lawyer, Richard Cooper, tells the outlet that the track star's arrest was a “snap decision based on incomplete evidence and arrested an innocent man.”

Cooper shares that the arrest has had some damaging effects on the athlete.

“Unfortunately, Fred has been emotionally scarred by the brutality he experienced at the hand of the Miami Beach Police earlier this year,” Cooper explained. “We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office to get to the bottom of this and eventually exonerate this decorated American hero and Olympian.”

Kerley was in Miami for Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track event, but following his arrest, the Olympian was removed from the event. He was also set to run in Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia on Friday, but according to The Athletic, he was suspended from the race due to his arrest.

Following the May 1 arrest, Kerley released a statement.

“While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act. Rather, it resulted from my decision to remain silent until my legal counsel was present.”

He continued: “I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney present, and for that reason alone, I was booked.”

“I remain fully committed to clearing my name and cooperating with appropriate parties to resolve it. I take full accountability for placing myself in a situation that allowed for this misunderstanding, and I am taking active steps to ensure nothing like this happens again,” he concluded.

If Kerley is found guilty, he faces up to a year in jail.