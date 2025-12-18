Giannis Antetokounmpo has faced the brightest lights the NBA can offer, but one moment from early in his career still stands apart. While appearing on the Thanalysis Show, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar opened up about a workout session with Kobe Bryant that left a lasting impression on him, not because of drills or advice alone, but because of Bryant’s presence, per FadeawayWorld.

Antetokounmpo explained that he prefers training with retired legends rather than current players. For him, those sessions come without competition and carry pure respect. Over the years, that mindset led him to work with several Hall of Famers, including Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Garnett, and Bryant. Yet the workout with the Lakers icon hit differently.

At just 22 years old, Giannis treated the opportunity like a master class. He flew in on a red eye, skipped a hotel to save money, and waited at the gym hours before Bryant arrived. He even brought a notebook, ready to capture every detail. That preparation, however, did little to calm his nerves once Bryant walked through the door.

When Giannis Felt Kobe’s Presence Up Close

Antetokounmpo recalled Bryant entering the gym and instantly commanding the space. He described the moment as surreal, saying Bryant appeared to glow while walking toward him, almost in slow motion. Giannis admitted he felt completely starstruck, unsure what to say as Bryant approached, greeted him, and got straight to work.

“He's walking towards me, he's glowing… we're talking about ultimate aura. Like I'm starstruck. … Arguably one of the greatest moments with a legend, with a goat.” Giannis on what it was like working out with Kobe Bryant 🤩 (via @ThanalysisShow)pic.twitter.com/PbfI7otNao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 18, 2025

That encounter helped shape how Giannis views greatness. Beyond skill, Bryant carried an energy that demanded focus and accountability. Those lessons still resonate as Antetokounmpo continues to lead the Bucks without wavering from his commitment to the franchise.

While Giannis currently works his way back from a calf injury and Milwaukee navigates a challenging stretch, the influence of Bryant’s mentality remains clear. The workout served as more than a memory. It became a reminder of the standard Giannis continues to chase, one rooted in discipline, respect, and an aura that speaks before words ever do.