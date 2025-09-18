Swayze Bozeman’s NFL journey has been nothing short of unpredictable. The Mississippi native, from a town with fewer than 2,000 residents, went from an undrafted rookie playing in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs to a member of the New York Giants’ active roster in just seven months. Now, with a prime-time matchup against Patrick Mahomes and his former team looming, Bozeman's one snap away from leading the Giants’ defense.

“It’s been a wild and crazy ride,” Bozeman said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’m blessed to be here.”

Naturally, his distinctive first name grabs plenty of attention. Fans and reporters often wonder if his parents were inspired by Patrick Swayze’s iconic roles in Dirty Dancing or Roadhouse, per NorthJersey. Bozeman shut that theory down with a laugh. “I get that a lot about Patrick Swayze, but no, it’s a family name. I’m named for my great uncle, and now my wife and I are naming our first child Swayze Jr. We’re keeping the tradition going.”

Making his mark in New York

While the name makes people stop and ask questions, Bozeman’s performance is what’s keeping him on the field. The former Southern Miss standout joined the Giants’ practice squad on August 28. He earned a temporary call-up in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, logging 24 snaps on special teams and five more on defense. Impressive play earned him a permanent spot on the 53-man roster this week.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Bozeman thrives as a linebacker but has carved his niche on special teams. Last season with the Chiefs, he appeared in six games, including Super Bowl LIX, and recorded six tackles in the kicking game. That experience gave him confidence to embrace whatever role the Giants throw his way.

The 24-year-old announced his new deal with New York on social media, calling the opportunity a dream come true. It adds even more intrigue that his first game as a full-time Giant comes against Kansas City, the team that cut him loose earlier this year. Both clubs enter the Sunday night clash at 0-2, searching desperately for a win.

For Bozeman, though, it’s about more than revenge. It’s about proving that small-town talent can shine under the brightest lights.