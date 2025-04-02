After rumors began circulating that Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are dating following the latter's split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, the “Twisters” star's mom has cleared the air. Powell and Sweeney were seen at the former's sister's wedding, sparking internet speculation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Cyndy Powell, was adamant that the Anyone But You stars were “definitely not dating.” She noted that Sweeney attended the wedding with a “friend” and reinforced that there is “nothing going on behind closed doors.”

She continued by calling the rumors “silly.” However, Sweeney has become a family friend of the Powells, and the rumors have gotten out of hand.

“We love Sydney,” Powell added. “We've considered her just a really, really good friend. We all were together so much, and we haven't seen her in a long time. She's really a friend and we all enjoy her.”

She did praise her son, who “loves” all of his “friends.” Powell used this as another reason to shut down any dating rumors between the two.

“He’s the kindest person and he is so others-oriented,” she said. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long. They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people.”

When asked if her son should date Sweeney, Powell gave a motherly answer. “That is none of my business. I just want what's best for everybody. I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after,” she said.

Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating after being at the same wedding?

For now, it does not appear Powell and Sweeney are dating. Sydney Sweeney just got out of a long-term relationship after splitting from her fiancé, Davino. They were for seven years, and they are now broken up.

A source said that the split came down to Sweeney being career-focused and not feeling 100% certain about the wedding. “She's all about working right now and very excited about all of her projects,” they said.

Speculation began after Powell and Sweeney were seen together at Glen's sister's wedding. By all accounts, it sounds like Sweeney was invited on her own merit and not as his plus one.

However, the rumors were nothing new to Powell and Sweeney. There were rumors dating back to when they were filming Anyone But You, a 2023 rom-com.

Anyone But You was a surprise box office hit. It grossed over $220 million at the box office, and a sequel could be made as a result.