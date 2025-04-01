After weeks of rumors that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino's relationship was in trouble, the pair have reportedly split after seven years together.

“She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source says of Sweeney.

Sweeney is working on several film and television projects as she is set to return to Euphoria which will air in early 2026 as filming began last month. She also was just recently announced in Apple TV+ Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore. Moore and Sweeney play a mother-daughter duo and is set to release on the streamer on June 13. She will also be the lead in the Christy Martin biopic Untold: Deal with the Devil that is expected to be released sometime in November this year. Additionally, Sweeney will be starring alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid which is scheduled to be drop on December 25, 2025.

While that seemingly is a lot on Sweeney's plate that's not what startled her in making the decision.

“What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it,” the source told PEOPLE.

Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” the source continued, adding, “This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that the two were still together but the wedding that was scheduled for the spring is off.

“Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider told the publication. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

According to the source via PEOPLE the breakup seemed imminent as Sweeney is laser-focused on her future projects.

“She's not ready to settle down,” the source says. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Shut Down Romance Rumors

After starring in the first season of HBO's White Lotus, playing Cassie in Euphoria, and acting alongside the internet's boyfriend Glen Powell in Anyone, But You, Sweeney has taken a rise in Hollywood but that has come at a cost. When Sweeney was doing press with Powell for their rom-com film in 2023, rumors swirled about the two having an affair. At the time, Sweeney was engaged to Davino and Powell was dating Gigi Paris. The two had to shut down rumors that there was anything going on between them.

“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Glen told The New York Times in April 2024. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Powell was also very vulnerable to Business Insider about his split with Paris.

“Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff,” he said at the time.

Powell and Sweeney linked up last weekend as they reunited for Powell's sister's wedding in Texas.