The NBA is once again scrutinizing Ja Morant, this time over a gesture that looked a little too familiar. During Tuesday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Morant appeared to flash finger-gun hand signs aimed at Buddy Hield after a heated exchange. Both players received technical fouls, but the fallout didn’t end there. League officials have now opened an investigation into the gesture, concerned it might carry deeper implications due to Morant’s previous firearm-related controversies, per TMZ.

As soon as Morant made the motion, Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green pointed it out to the referees. While some fans mocked Green as a “snitch,” others noted the history involved. Curry’s reaction—less animated, more disappointed—spoke volumes. He seemed less angry and more stunned, as if watching someone relapse into behavior they promised to leave behind.

Ja Morant new signature celly after getting 52 dropped on him with a L

A Pattern That's Hard to Ignore

This isn’t the first time Morant has made headlines for his connection to guns. The 25-year-old sat out the start of this season, serving a 25-game suspension after flashing a firearm in an Instagram Live video. It was his second such incident, coming just two months after he had already been suspended for a similar stunt.

In March 2023, Morant went live from a strip club while holding a gun, prompting league commissioner Adam Silver to issue a stern warning. “Honestly, I was shocked,” Silver said of the second video. “The potential for harm is enormous.” Before that, Morant allegedly flashed a weapon during a confrontation with a teenager in his driveway—an accusation that added to growing concerns about his judgment off the court.

Even upon his return from suspension, Morant sparked debate with a celebration that many interpreted as mimicking a firearm, though nothing came of it officially. The league’s tolerance appears to be wearing thin, and Tuesday’s finger-gun incident may serve as the tipping point.

As of now, Ja Morant has yet to speak out. But the NBA’s attention is fully locked in.