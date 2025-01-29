Hailee Steinfeld is supporting her fiancé Josh Allen no matter what. The singer and actress broke her silence on the Buffalo Bills' devasting loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Bills lost to the Chiefs 29-32 marking the fifth time in franchise history that the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs. The last time that the Bills went to the Super Bowl was in 1994 when they faced the Dallas Cowboys and lost 30-13.

“To say the least, I am so proud of that man,” Steinfeld told E! News on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

She added, “Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest working person I know.”

“She’s been a huge part,” Allen told the Associated Press of his success in December. “The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best.”

Allen was visibly upset when he was speaking with reporters after the game.

“It's not fun,” he said when asked how he was feeling amid the loss. “But to be the champs, you got to beat the champs and we didn't do it tonight.”

Patrick Mahomes had nothing but good things to say about Allen and the Bills for the work they put into the championship game.

“I always feel for him—he’s a great player, an amazing competitor, and an awesome dude who I respect so much,” Mahomes told The Athletic after the game. “I’m sorry it had to be us. But, you know, we compete, and someone has to win.”

The Chiefs will be heading to the Super Bowl to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship

The couple fueled romance rumors in 2023 and their romance was later confirmed when they were photographed during a romantic Mexico getaway. Allen and Steinfeld have kept their romance private but since their November 2024 engagement fans have been excited to learn more about their relationship.

Steinfeld has a newsletter called Beau Society where she asked her fiancé what was “the funniest/craziest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged,” which was on Nov. 22.

He replied, “The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

The couple has been tight-lipped about their nuptial plans but we expect beautiful photos when they decide to tie the knot.