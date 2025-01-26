It's been two months since Hailee Steinfeld said yes to marrying Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Oscar-nominated actress and athlete have been dating since 2023 and back in November, he got down on one knee to ask Steinfeld to marry him. The Pitch Perfect star recently spoke about the moment and gushed over her engagement photos that were taken by a close confidant.

“Over the past few years, Kat [Temkin] has photographed almost every big life moment: birthdays, work trips from London to Hong Kong, red carpets, and our ‘Beau Society’ launch party,” Steinfeld wrote in the Friday, January 24, edition of her newsletter Beau Society. “Thank God (and Josh), that Kat was there on the day I got engaged.”

“No one could have captured that moment like she did and I’ll cherish her photos forever,” she added.

Later in the newsletter, Steinfeld added her conversation with Temkin and how she felt being a part of the actress's special day.

“Capturing a person at a point in their life is inspiring,” Temkin said happily. “Like when you and I started, that was so long ago, and now getting to capture you in a new light and this era of your life, that’s so inspiring.”

While Steinfeld and Allen told the world on Nov. 29 by posting their engagement photos to Instagram, the caption reads “11.22.24” signifying their actual proposal date.

In the photo, Allen is bent down on one knee and Steinfeld is embracing as she leans over. Taken at sunset, the couple is surrounded by a body of water and underneath a flower-covered archway. For added romantic effect, there are several candles displayed on the ground.

In an earlier edition of the actress's newsletter, she interviewed Allen on how the special day came about.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

The Bills quarterback admitted that he was nervous to pop the question and for his surprise to be ruined.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Allen and Steinfeld keep their relationship away from cameras but since their engagement, they have been opening up a little to their fans. Following the Bills' win over the San Francisco 49ers, they clinched the division title for the Bills for the fifth year in a row. Allen told reporters in the post-game conference how he felt “good” and “free” after the win and engagement with the actress.

Not only are Allen and Steinfeld stoked, but their families have been very supportive of their engagement.

“They’ve been head over heels from the start,” the source told PEOPLE. “Their families are thrilled.”