Despite the lyrics of Normani's breakout solo hit, DK Metcalf got all of the motivation he needed once he saw her for the first time. Normani and Metcalf have been dating for three years, and prior to their engagement, Metcalf shared when he decided the singer would be his wife despite never having met her.

The couple shared the details of their engagement and origin story with Vogue, and the singer shared that her “Motivation” music video was the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver's first introduction to her.

“Me and Ciara are really close, and Russell [Wilson] and DK were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks,” said Normani. “About two years prior to us even meeting, they were playing music videos in the locker room and ‘Motivation’ ended up popping up on the screen. He was like, ‘The moment that I saw you come up on that screen, I said, ‘That’s going to be my wife. That’s going to be my girlfriend one day.’”

However, while that was Metcalf's plan, Normani was in a relationship with professional backup dancer Rameer Colon.

“I was in a relationship at the time, and then the chips just fell the way that they did,” she continued.

Two years later, when Normani was single, Grammy-winning singer Ciara decided to set she and Metcalf up at a party for her rum brand at the time. “I ended up going, and lo and behold, he ended up being there, and the rest is history,” she said.

Now, its a full circle moment for Normani, Metcalf, Ciara and Russell Wilson. The recently engaged couple shared their good news via Facetime which Ciara posted to TikTok.

“[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!!” she wrote in the caption. “This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!”

Metcalf shared the good news to reporters last week when he had his first press conference as a Steelers player. “Hold that rock up, baby,” he said grinning referencing Normani's 8-carat oval diamond engagement ring.

DK Metcalf Details Normani Proposal

After Ciara and Wilson set up Normani and Metcalf it was the wide receiver's job to take the lead. He revealed that the proposal idea came from one of their first dates.

“When we first met, we watched Juwanna Mann at my house,” says Metcalf. “There was a part in the movie where Vivica Fox’s character said, ‘It would just be nice to receive flowers on a Wednesday.’”

The athlete proceeded to send Normani flowers every Wednesday for awhile and then used that same idea for the proposal. He invited their families to Houston and surprised Normani with a house filled with flowers and wrote notes on each bouquet.

“At the very end of the story, I used both of our nicknames and said I had a question for her,” Metcalf says. “As she finished reading the final love letter, I came down the stairs, got on one knee and asked if she would marry me.”