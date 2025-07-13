Donovan Mitchell will soon be a married man thanks to Russell Wilson and Ciara. The Cleveland Cavaliers star proposed to his girlfriend, Grammy winner Coco Jones, last week.

On his Instagram Story, Wilson wrote “Thanks for allowing us to plan this with you,” over a photo of the couple's engagement announcement.

Mitchell and Jones have kept their relationship under wraps, but they've been dating for two years.

Ciara and Wilson helping out Mitchell with the proposal is not surprising, as the couple who have been married for eight years also help set up Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf and R&B singer Normani. Metcalf proposed to Normani back in March.

“[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!!” Ciara wrote in the caption of a screenshot of the couples on Facetime as DK and Normani shared their good news. “This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!”

"[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!!" Ciara wrote in the caption of a screenshot of the couples on Facetime as DK and Normani shared their good news. "This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!"

Ciara and Wilson's marriage is highly looked as “couple goals” and the two over the years have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship. In a conversation with Summer Walker on Over It Radio, Ciara revealed how they make sure to stay present in their marriage.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer.

The “Oh” singer and Super Bowl champion have three children together: Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, 5, Amora Princess, 1. The “Oh” singer also has a son with her ex-fiance, rapper Future, and is 11 years old. She told Summer that having open communication is key for a thriving marriage.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”