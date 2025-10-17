Jason Kelce and his future sister-in-law, Taylor Swift, now have something in common, and it's not their love for Travis Kelce.

Swifties received exciting news this week as the singer will be releasing a new docuseries about a behind-the-scenes look into Swift's life during her record-breaking Eras Tour and a full-length concert film based on the tour after the release of her Grammy-nominated album The Tortured Poets Department. The new series will begin on Dec. 12 via Disney+ with the release of its first two episodes.

How is Jason Kelce connected to Taylor Swift's new docuseries?

Jason is connected to the docuseries as Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce will be directing The End of an Era. Argott and Joyce also directed Jason's Kelce 2023 Prime Video documentary, which followed the former Philadelphia Eagles' decision to retire.

Kelce's film was nominated for outstanding long documentary and outstanding editing at the 45th Sports Emmy Awards.

What will fans see during the docuseries?

Swift made the announcement on Oct. 13 –fitting due to 13 being the singer's favorite number — and in the trailer posted onto her social media, the singer will take fans into the moments they didn't get to see while watching her tour.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety,” Swift wrote in the caption alongside the trailer of the docuseries.

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”

Fans will also get to see the viral moment when Swift's now-fiancé joined her on stage in London. Travis acted as one of Swift's dancers wearing a tux and top hat during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” performance.

“It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with [Swift]… but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome,” Travis shared during an episode of New Heights last year.

“I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters,” concluded the tight end.