Jason Kelce and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just want to make sure that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are prepared whenever they decide to have kids.

On the Oct. 13 episode of the New Heights podcast, which Jason and Travis co-host together, the WWE legend and retired Philadelphia Eagles center are reflecting on their roles as fathers. Both Jason and Johnson are girl dads, with The Rock sharing daughters Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 7, with wife Lauren Hashian and daughter Simone, 24, with ex Dany Garcia. Jason has four daughters: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 6 months, whom he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“One day you’ll know, Trav. Babies are everything,” The Rock told Jason.

Jason agreed, adding, “The moment the first one pops out, it’s like my entire hierarchy of priorities has completely shifted.”

“It’s crazy,” Jason continued as he nudged his brother. “You’ll see, Trav.”

The WWE icon joked, “We’re putting that Vodoo on to you and Taylor right now.”

Travis doesn't have any children but he recently got engaged to Swift back in August.

Travis laughed and responded, “That blessing voodoo!”

What have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said about having children?

In a previous episode of the New Heights podcast, a fan phoned in to ask what she should do about her three children to stop hurting themselves around the house. Since Travis doesn't have any children, Jason chimed in telling the mom that you need to let them “learn for themselves” but also “eliminate the sharp corners and the surfaces” and warned her to “not keep any weapons around.” Travis jumped in adding that when he decides to have kids he will have a laid back approach.

“I think to [baby proof] the house and safe the objects in the house,” Travis said, adding that he’d then “[Explicative] tell them to go outside.”

Swift has mentioned having children with Travis via a new song she released called “Wi$h Li$t” off of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“Have a couple kids / Got the whole block lookin' like you” Swift sings.

At this time, there is no baby news for the couple but they are seemingly both have some baby fever!