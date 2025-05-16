A gruesome discovery was found near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home, police say. According to multiple outlets, human remains were found near the singer's home.

The human remains were discovered less than a mile from Swift's home in Westerly local authorities told NBC News in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a human leg bone,” the Westerly Police Department’s statement continued. “The remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.”

The police added, “Currently, no foul play is suspected. Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains.”

Taylor Day, who is a resident of the coastal town, spoke to NBC10 about how she's feeling since the discovery was made on Wednesday, May 15.

“I saw three police cars—one undercover—two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me,” Day said told the local news outlet. “It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly.”

While police state that there is no foul play suspect at this time, Day still finds the discovery odd.

“I would definitely disagree with that,” Day said. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”

Day also found that where the human remains were found raised some eyebrows on top of everything that is happening around the world.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” she said. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”

“My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around,” Day concluded. “I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go [to] places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”

Taylor Swift's “Holiday House”

Swift bought her Rhode Island home in 2013 which has been dubbed as the “holiday house” amongst her friends. She hosts an annual summer party and last year she threw Blake Lively a birthday party at her home and invited her celebrity friends such as Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Ryan Renyolds, and Sydney Ness. At last year's party, Swift also invited her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

While the house is used for parties and might be the future family home for she and Kelce amid renovations, the home has a rich history. The home once belonged to socialite Rebekah Harkness which Swift saw a connection to.

“Her name was Rebekah Harkness. And she lived in the house that I ended up buying in Rhode Island. That’s how I learned about her,” Swift said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2020. “But she was a woman who was very, very talked about, and everything she did was scandalous. I found a connection in that.”

She's even mentioned the home in her song “the last great american dynasty” from her 2020 album Folklore.

“50 years is a long time / Holiday House sat quietly on that beach,” she sings in the song. “Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits / And then it was bought by me.”