Ice Cube rolled up and set the tone—literally. Before the Dodgers' 2025 home opener, the rap icon and lifelong fan rolled onto the field in a classic 1957 Chevy Bel Air, setting off a roar from the crowd, per TMZ. His mission? Hand-deliver the Commissioner’s Trophy to the reigning World Series champions in a moment that felt as West Coast as palm trees and lowriders.

Ice Cube delivered the World Series trophy to the Dodgers' home opener 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EHV2gG1Oht — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2025

Wearing a full Dodgers-blue outfit, Cube hoisted the trophy high before placing it proudly on display and dapping up manager Dave Roberts. It was a fitting nod to his decades-long fandom, which recently included performing before Game 2 of the 2024 World Series and celebrating alongside the team at the championship parade.

The handoff hit especially hard for Roberts, who shared on Mookie Betts’ podcast that the moment took him back to his days riding in a red Nissan Sentra, blasting N.W.A. and Ice Cube through trunk-loaded woofers. “I think I blacked out,” Roberts joked. “I would love to go on tour with Ice Cube.”

Star Power, Big Moments, and a Dodgers W

The fanfare didn’t stop at Ice Cube. A crowd of over 53,000 packed the stadium, and celebs like Magic Johnson and Tom Hanks soaked up the electric energy. They also witnessed another slice of history: Shohei Ohtani smacked a home run to help edge the Detroit Tigers in a 5-4 win.

Fresh off defeating the Yankees in five games to clinch the 2024 title, this Dodgers squad isn't just confident—they're expected to dominate. Former All-Star Adrian Gonzalez even suggested this could be the greatest team Los Angeles has ever seen.

Opening Day felt like more than a baseball game. With legends in the building, old-school rides, big swings, and even bigger expectations, it was a celebration of champions—past, present, and possibly future.