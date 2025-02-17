Just because his dad is U2 lead singer Bono does not mean Elijah Hewson, lead singer of Inhaler, was handed everything or given great advice.

During a recent interview with the Daily Star (per NME), Hewson revealed he wishes his dad would give him “more advice.” It sounds like Bono wants his son to enjoy his current success and take it in.

“I'd love to get a bit more advice, to be honest,” said Hewson. “The best advice I've got from him has been the usual kind of advice you would get from a parent, which is, ‘Don't let it pass you by. This is a moment. You're in it, and you have to throw yourself at it.”

Being the child of a famous musician is a blessing and a curse. People may assume you are a “nepo baby” and handed opportunities. This meant Hewson and Inhaler worked harder to prove themselves.

“There definitely is an expectation of failure from people and an expectation that we would be handed things,” he said. “While there have been advantages for sure, what it's made us do is work really hard because we didn't want to be perceived as walking into it.”

Earlier in their career, Inhaler got to open for major acts, including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, which he called a “unique position.” Hewson revealed that the band was “hesitant” to take these gigs. Ultimately, they had to do what was best.

“Even things like getting big support slots early on, we were a bit hesitant going for it because there would be that kind of, ‘Oh well, you only got it because he's friends with him and whatever,'” said Hewson. “On the other hand, it'd be ridiculous not to take this opportunity. We're still learning how to navigate it.”

Who is Inhaler?

Inhaler is a rock band from Dublin, Ireland. Their lineup consists of Hewson, Robert Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon.

They released their debut single years after their formation in 2017. Inhaler released three singles, “It Won't Always Be Like This,” “My Honest Face,” and “Ice Cream Sundae,” in 2019, which led to their debut album.

It Won't Always Be Like This, Inhaler's debut album, was released on July 9, 2021. They released their sophomore album, Cuts & Bruises, nearly two years later, on February 17, 2023. Inhaler just released their third studio album, Open Wide, on February 7, 2025, and are currently touring it.

Elijah Hewson's dad, U2 singer Bono

Bono is the lead singer of U2 and is coming off the band's first-ever concert residency. U2 performed at the Sphere from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024.

They were the first artist to perform at the venue, opening the Sphere with their first show. Since then, the likes of Phish, Dead & Company, and the Eagles have performed there. Kenny Chesney and the Backstreet Boys are due for residencies this summer.

Bono also recently wrote his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and embarked on a solo tour. The Stories of Surrender Tour wrapped with an 11-show residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in May 2023.