J. Cole is reportedly ready to go back on the court.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who has had several stints in professional basketball, has reportedly signed with the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“J. Cole has signed a contract to play in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Nanjing Monkey Kings, per ESPN sources. The multi-time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum artist had committed to playing a few games for the Chinese team last year, and now follows through,” the post on X reads.

J.Cole is set to follow through with his professional basketball career as he signs with the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, per @ShamsCharania. This will be his 3rd stint at pro ball after stints in Africa and Canada. pic.twitter.com/bPnfAckePg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2026

This will be the third time that a platinum award-winning artist has played basketball overseas. He previously played in the Basketball Africa League in 2021 and the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022.

In a recent interview with NBA Hall of Famer and former New York Knicks alum Carmelo Anthony, Cole expressed his love and appreciation for the game.

“I just love the competition of it,” Cole acknowledged on an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn. “But more than a competition against somebody else, it’s really against yourself. It’s like a mastery or an ability, because I never mastered anything. But I know what it’s like to get better than I was yesterday, or a week ago, or a month ago, or a year ago.”

One of the reasons why Cole loves the game because he can see how much he progresses with practice and how it translates to his everyday life.

“That’s what I love about basketball,” Cole said. “I can measure my growth. I can see it. I can watch how bad I was or how regular I was, and how much better I’ve gotten in this one area. And I feel like I need that in my life.”