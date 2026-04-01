Among the celebrities at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers were Justin Herbert and Madison Beer, who are dating.

The duo was shown during the broadcast of the game. Herbert was in a black hoodie and a matching black hat, and Beer wore a white top and glasses.

They didn't appear to be super excited when the camera was on them. Granted, they may have been unaware that they were being shown on TV.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer at the Lakers game 👀 pic.twitter.com/7JK2vvoslb — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 1, 2026

This didn't stop fans from clowning them. One fan commented on LakeShowYo's post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that they “look like they hate life even though [Deandre] Ayton [is] about to get a double double.”

Another wondered why Herbert was “dressed like Jason Bourne,” due to his all-black outfit. Someone else criticized Herbert for being out on a Tuesday night, saying he “should be watching game film.”

One X user joked that Beer was “wondering what period or inning it is” while being shown on camera, perhaps explaining her lack of enthusiasm.

Are Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating?

Beer and Herbert are dating. Beer recently posted a touching birthday tribute to Herbert, who turned 28 years old on Mar. 10, 2026.

Rumors of a budding romance first surfaced in August 2025. Herbert was seen on the set of one of Beer's music videos. In the months since, Beer has been seen at Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers games.

Prior to their relationship, Beer was linked to Jack Gilinsky. She was also linked to Brooklyn Peltz Bekcham and Zack Bia at various points. Herbert, meanwhile, was rumored to be seeing Taylor Bisciotti. However, their relationship was never confirmed.

Beer is about to embark on her fourth headlining tour, The Locket Tour. It will begin on May 11, 2026, and run until July 13, 2026. She will perform 32 shows during that stretch in support of her third album, Locket.