Some fans are convinced that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had their wedding already due to a recent comment on the New Heights podcast.

During the Apr. 1, 2026, edition of the podcast, Kelce joked about his college eligibility in the age of NIL (name, image, and likeness) with Cincinnati men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun, who said he will have to “ask your wife,” meaning Swift.

pic.twitter.com/9F5BVkQN66 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) April 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

Kelce didn't confirm or deny that Swift was his “wife,” but he quipped that he'd have to tell her, “Sweetie, I'm going back to school.”

Swifties were sent into a frenzy over these comments, though some were skeptical. One fan commented under The Taylor Swift Updates' post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Geez girl, use your brain,” with a GIF of Judge Judy disappointingly putting her head in her hands.

Another fan felt similarly, saying, “This has to be the [worst] update account in the history of update accounts. You’ve gotta use your head.”

A different X user said, “They are not married.” They pointed out that Kelce is not wearing a wedding ring. So, while it's “probably not far off,” this fan doesn't “think it happened yet.”

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding happen?

Until Kelce and/or Swift confirm that their wedding occurred, it's best to assume it hasn't. They have been engaged since August 2025, so more than likely, it's coming soon.

However, they have been tight-lipped on the wedding itself. The Kelce family has been asked about it as well, but they haven't said much.

It's still a very exciting time for the couple. Plus, Kelce is gearing up for his 14th season in the NFL after re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. This comes after a disappointing season in 2025. The Chiefs went 6-11, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback.