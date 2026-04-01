Brittany Mahomes is celebrating a huge accomplishment, and Travis Kelce is there to cheer her on.

The mom of three, who is married to Kelce's best friend, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Tyler. Brittany posted about her accomplishment on Instagram over the weekend.

“Truly honored to be inducted into the UT Tyler Athletics Hall of Fame! This City and this School is a huge part of who I am today, I will forever cherish this honor and am forever grateful for what this program did for me as an athlete and as a person! Coach Webb, you brought out the best in me, this doesn’t happen without you!” Brittany wrote in the caption.

“Congrats!!!! Love you!” Patrick wrote in the comment section.

Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews commented, “Congrats girl!!!!!”

Kelce coined a new fitting nickname for Brittany, writing, “HOF BRITT!!!! LFG!”

Mahomes played soccer for the UT Tyler Patriots from 2013-16. During her time at UT Tyler she scored 31 goals. While she officially retired after her collegiate career, soccer is still very much a part of her life. Brittany is the co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current.

As for Kelce, his future has been solidified after signing a three-year extension with the Chiefs. The extension is for a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season. Kelce is contracted to have $12 million with $3 million in incentives for his first year.

He was certain that he was going to come back after “about midway through [my 13th] season,” he told Pat McAfee.

“You gotta let the emotions clear and you gotta have a clear head. I’ve made decisions based off of [sic] emotions and they haven’t always played out the right way, so I think, taking a step back, letting the emotions settle down, the frustrations from the season …” he continued.

The Chiefs failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time in a decade.

“Of course I want to come back, of course I don’t want to end my career not making the playoffs, not having one of the best years,” he further stated.

“It still felt like I was hungry enough to get back at it. Obviously, there’s still a little of that grit and emotion, I f–king hated how that s–t ended last year, I wanna make it right. Get another chance and get another Super Bowl.”