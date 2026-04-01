Fans inside the Intuit Dome expected a routine night watching the LA Clippers take on the Trail Blazers. Instead, they got a full-scale takeover led by Candy Crush Saga, complete with mascots, music, and a surprise celebrity reveal that quickly turned heads, PocketGamer reports.

The activation started before tipoff, when colorful characters stormed the court and interrupted the usual pregame flow. The energy did not fade. The brand returned during halftime and filled the arena with its signature sounds and visuals, turning a basketball setting into something closer to an interactive gaming world.

As the game moved toward its final stretch, the moment that stuck landed. Mascots reappeared, and one reveal flipped the entire stunt into viral territory. Actress Anna Faris stepped out from inside the Bubblegum Troll costume, drawing a wave of reactions from fans who had no idea she was part of the show.

Candy Crush pushes deeper into live sports

This moment did not come out of nowhere. The campaign builds on an ongoing partnership between Candy Crush and the Intuit Dome that began in 2025. Fans have already interacted with oversized versions of the game during breaks, including experiences on the arena’s Halo board.

According to Candy Crush marketing VP Luken Aragon, the goal centers on creating something memorable and accessible. “If we’ve done our job right, people leave thinking, ‘that was fun… I might actually give that a go’,” he told PocketGamer.biz.

Aragon also pointed to the venue’s tech-driven design as a key factor. He emphasized that the arena allows the brand to deliver something immersive, not just visible.

For the Clippers crowd, that vision landed. What started as a regular game night turned into a crossover moment that blended sports, entertainment, and mobile gaming in real time.