Following the Mar. 30, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, WWE Superstar Kairi Sane posted a cryptic message on social media.

In a since-expired Instagram Stories post (via Punk on X, formerly Twitter), Sane promised her fans that she will continue to try her best.

It’s so over guys 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/8R3RODkWt9 — Punk 🇵🇸 (@TimDrake1482675) March 31, 2026 Expand Tweet

“I love wrestling,” Sane wrote. “I give it all my passion. If there's even the slightest chance, I won't give up. I won't let down the people who support me. Thank you for standing with me.”

What does WWE's Kairi Sane cryptic post mean?

It's unknown what prompted Sane to post this message. Sane didn't make it clear if she was still in character or if she was speaking out of character.

Maybe she is teasing a split from Asuka. The Kabuki Warriors have been together for years, but Asuka has turned more hostile towards Sane.

Sane has been with WWE for years. She originally joined the promotion in 2016. However, she left after her contract expired in December 2021.

During her time away, Sane rejoined World Wonder Ring Stardom and also had a stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). In 2023, she rejoined WWE, joining the Damage CTRL stable alongside Asuka, Sky, Dakota Kai, and Bayley.

Sane has won the NXT Women's Championship once and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times with Asuka. Their latest reign ended during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW. They lost the titles to the team of Sky and Rhea Ripley after 56 days as champions.

With just a few weeks to go before WrestleMania 42, Sane's status is unknown. She doesn't currently have a match booked, and it's unclear if that will change. If she does get a match, expect it to involve Asuka, whether it's against her or by her side.