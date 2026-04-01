The Dodgers found a clever way to blend baseball, Hollywood and gaming culture on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Donald Glover, who voices Yoshi in the new Super Mario Galaxy Movie, took part in the pregame festivities and threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

That moment alone gave fans plenty to talk about, but the fun did not stop there. In a locker room clip later shared by the Dodgers’ official TikTok account, Glover, Yoshi and Yamamoto teamed up to recreate the famous Spider-Man pointing meme. The visual landed for more than one reason. Glover now has the Yoshi connection through the film, Yamamoto shares part of the character’s name, and Glover also has his own Marvel history through Spider-Man projects.

A Perfect Crossover Moment

The joke worked because every piece fit. Glover played Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later appeared as Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Putting him in a Spider-Man meme setup with Yamamoto and Yoshi gave the bit an extra layer that fans immediately understood.

The timing also helped. The film opened in the United States on April 1, giving the appearance added promo value without feeling forced. Glover recently leaned into the role with his usual humor during a red carpet interview, telling Reuters, “I’ll be surprised if I if I'm not nominated for an Oscar for this.”

He kept the joke rolling by adding, “It'd be really strange because the spectrum of what I'm doing in this is pretty, I don't want to say Daniel Day-Lewisesque, but it's kind of in that range.”

For one night, the Dodgers delivered a crossover that felt built for the internet, and it worked.