LeBron James added another towering achievement to his resume Tuesday night, and even Skip Bayless could not ignore it.

The Lakers star moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined regular-season and playoff wins by any player in NBA history, reaching 1,229 in Los Angeles’ 125-108 victory over the Cavaliers, Yahoo reports. James finished with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Luka Doncic stole much of the spotlight with 42 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Doncic also crossed the 15,000-point mark for his career.

Bayless reacted on X in the way only he can. He offered congratulations, then quickly undercut them by pointing out that James has played 662 more games than Michael Jordan. Take a look below:

CONGRATS TO LEBRON JAMES FOR SETTING THE ALL-TIME NBA RECORD FOR MOST WINS REGULAR AND POSTSEASON. (Don't tell anybody, but LeBron has now played 662 more games than GOAT MJ played.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 1, 2026

Another LeBron milestone, with a familiar twist

At this point, milestones follow James almost nightly. He already owns the league’s all-time marks in games played, points, field goals, All-Star selections, first-team All-NBA nods, total All-NBA honors, seasons played and playoff games. He also ranks near the top in assists, steals and triple-doubles, though turnovers remain part of the statistical package too.

Still, this season has not looked like a pure victory lap. James has dealt with injuries, including a 14-game absence to begin the year because of sciatica. He also saw several historic streaks end, including his run as an All-Star starter, his All-NBA streak and his 10-point streak.

Even so, he keeps stacking history. Bayless tried to frame the record with a caveat, but the larger point remains obvious. No player in league history has stood on the winning side more often than LeBron James.