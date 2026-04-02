Stephen A. Smith is not holding back on his feelings regarding Tiger Woods' recent life choices.

The pro golfer was arrested for a DUI in Florida on March 27 and has since reportedly requested privacy as a reason why he doesn't want to get a driver. On First Take, Smith shared his thoughts about Woods.

“Damn that privacy. I don’t give a damn what you worried about,” Smith said following the incident. “You must have a very highly suspect life that you as a billionaire don’t even want to hire a driver. Something wrong. Something with that. You want your privacy. Privacy from what? What’s the driver gonna do? Because he dropped you off at some place he’ll know where he dropped you off? I mean, damn. What are you trying to hide?”

Smith continued: “The point is a rhetorical question because I don’t care and none of us should care, it’s not our business. What is our business is you staying away from being behind the wheel of a vehicle when you’re inebriated.”

"Bump your statements! We don’t care. What we care to hear from you is that we don’t have to worry about you being behind the wheel of a vehicle inebriated…you’re luck you didn’t kill somebody" – Stephen A. Smith on Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/pyp3Ae83v8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2026

Woods has since pleaded not guilty to the DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He took a breathalyzer at the scene, which came back negative, but declined to take a urine test. The arrest affidavit obtained by Us Weekly described the pro golfer as “lethargic and slow,” and his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy.” His pupils were also reportedly “extremely dilated.” Two Hydrocodone pills were also reportedly found in his left pocket at the time of his arrest.

This is the second time that Woods has been arrested for a DUI. The first time was back in 2017 when Woods had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts in that case — DUI, reckless driving, and improper stopping.

Following his March 2026 arrest, he spoke out about his next steps.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote on X on March 31. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods continued: “I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

His arraignment was waived for April, but he will be in court in May.