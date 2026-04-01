Over the years, fans have often confused the nature of combat sports with the nature of professional wrestling. While combat sports such as boxing and MMA have real endings, professional wrestling prefers to have scripted finishes. With just the finishes scripted, professional wrestling involves real brawling, bumps, and grapples, which fans often mistake for fake.

Recently, celebrity boxer Bryce Hall took a shot at WWE on social media and called the sport as “fake.” “WWE is just a bunch of grown men who blast steroids & fake fight, how is there such a big fan base? Serious question.”

Unfortunately, his comments did not sit well with the internet fans, who instead preferred to defend the promotion and attack Hall's online comments. Fans dug up his past on social media and brought up, how Hall himself wanted to feature on WWE but never could. “You were literally desperate to join the WWE few years ago btw. No wonder they didn’t feature your zesty a**.”

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., wrote a detailed post answering Hall's question and responded on X (formerly known as Twitter). “It’s broadway with violence.You sit and watch characters play out storylines the same way you would a tv show or play.But the risk is still there. The only thing 100 percent fabricated are punches. Kicks. And holds. And even those tend to actually connect a lot more than people think. We’ve seen broken necks. Pectoral muscles torn off the bone. Even someone’s teeth shot up into the head. A popular saying is “it ain’t ballet,” he wrote.

“And there is a strict drug policy so the steroids thing isn’t flying. And you root for their success and become attached when you just buy in.And a level of appreciation for every single Person risking their bodies for our entertainment begins to develop quickly. You can watch on tv sure but there’s nothing like going with a great crowd. S**t is poppin,” he further continued.

Several other fans also came to WWE's defense as they started posting Hall's TikTok content under his comment. Interestingly, Hall's Instagram profile features him on the set of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from 2021.