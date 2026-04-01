There may be some confusion regarding Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 42 match against Gunther, but the latest update on WWE Superstar Bron Breakker's injury may clear things up.

Some may have speculated that Rollins vs. Gunther was booked because Breakker wasn't going to be ready to return from his hernia in time for WrestleMania 42, which begins on Apr. 18.

However, this isn't the case. It sounds like Breakker is cleared to return at WrestleMania 42. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that Rollins vs. Gunther “was the updated plan regardless” of Breakker's status.

In a later post, Meltzer clarified that Rollins and Gunther's match wasn't always the contingency plan, as “there were multiple other ideas since that specific injury.”

Is WWE star Bron Breakker cleared for a return from his hernia injury?

Whenever Breakker returns to WWE, he will likely feud with Rollins. Perhaps this is why some fans were puzzled by the decision to have Rollins face the “Ring General” at WrestleMania 42. If Breakker is healthy, why isn't he feuding with his former Vision stablemate?

Breakker reportedly was cleared to return to the ring. However, WWE still decided to hold off on the match for now. While it will inevitably happen, “they are wanting the proper television built time,” as Meltzer put it.

In turn, they put Gunther in a feud against Rollins. Their match was set up when the “Ring General” attacked Rollins during the Mar. 30 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Even if it seemed abrupt, WWE has been planting the seeds, according to Meltzer. He said that “the entire storyline the past few weeks with Rollins and Paul Heyman was always to build to Gunther choking Rollins out in Madison Square Garden.”

Breakker suffered a hernia in early 2026. This killed his momentum, resulting in him being eliminated from the 2026 Royal Rumble in seconds.

However, he will be back sooner rather than later. Even if fans have to wait a little longer for it, he will feud with Rollins at some point, perhaps leading into SummerSlam.