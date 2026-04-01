Just hours after appearing on the Mar. 30, 2026 episode of Monday Night RAW, IShowSpeed finds himself a part of an ongoing WWE storyline, Already cursed by Danhausen, “Speed” recently became a part of Paul Heyman's Vision when he unwillingly helped Logan Paul and Austin Theory win the tag titles.

On this week's episode, IShowSpeed was later shown in a backstage segment regretting his choice of helping The Vision, when Paul Heyman arrived from nowhere and helped “Speed” get adjusted with the faction.

Shortly after, Wrestling Observer reported that there are heavy chances that IShowSpeed becomes involved in a multi-man wrestling match at WWE WrestleMania 42. As per the report, fans can expect the streamer to team up with Paul and Theory to take on the team of The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) and LA Knight. While not yet confirmed, WON claimed that the six-man tag-team match is currently on the internal match listing.

Speed played a part in Paul and Theory's title win on RAW. Former United States Champion LA Knight was involved there, too, as WWE's cameras caught IShowSpeed helping The Vision pick up the victory after dropping Knight with the brass knuckles.

IShowSpeed has already teased his WWE WrestleMania presence

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily, IShowSpeed opened up about his WWE journey before teasing his potential presence at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Man, I don’t know. I mean, We got WrestleMania coming up, so you may be seeing me in there, you may be not. I’m just not trying to get beat up. But, we’ll see, we’ll see. I got beat up too much times. I can’t, my body can’t take that anymore.”