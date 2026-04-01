Jameis Winston is in love with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.

The New York Giants quarterback shared how much he admires Kelce and Swift's relationship and how they fit so well together.

“In terms of love, man, being able to unconditionally choose who you want to spend the rest of your life with is truly the greatest decision that you’ll ever have in your life,” Winston told the outlet. “And with his choice, being one of the most amazing women in the world, [who] has influenced so many cultures, so many people with her music… it’s gonna be a beautiful thing.”

“I found it beautiful that at the end of the day, they’re still in a relationship, just like the average Joe,” Winston continued. “And that takes work, and it requires the same level of dedication and passion that it did to get them to their level of expertise in their profession.”

Winston then added that because their relationship is unique, given their success in both of their careers, they still receive some backlash but have blocked out the noise.

“It’s funny just to see how their relationship has grown and the public scrutiny or the public praise that they’ve received,” he added. “He’s the top of his tier in football, and she’s the top of her tier in everything.”

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got engaged last year. As for Winston, he tied the knot with his wife, Breion, in 2020. The popstar and NFL star will be reportedly be getting married over the summer.

The couple also recently made their award show debut last month at the iHeartRadio Awards and Swift thanked Kelce in her acceptance speech.

“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who’s here tonight,” she said when accepting the Best Pop Music Album. “So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you.”