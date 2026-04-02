Travis Kelce might be known as the “Big Yeti,” but Jason Kelce revealed that that wasn't the first nickname the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had.

During the April 1 episode of the brothers' New Heights podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles star shared that Travis was once called “Hoopsie” earlier in his career. The former Eagles center shared that Travis got the nickname because he was “struggling coming out of the huddle every day” during training and that he used to wear hoop earrings.

Travis joked alongside his brother who suggested that there should be some merch with the tight end's former moniker/

“Do we need Hoopsie merch?” Jason teased Travis.

The three-time Super Bowl champion joked that he would “Get Tommy Hilfiger on it,” as a nod to his partnership with the brand.

Jason laughed as he added, “We're bringing back the earrings. You heard it here, Tommy.”

The last time Travis talked about his former nickname was when he signed a three-year extension contract with the Chiefs. The contract is a $54.735 million deal worth up to $57.735 million for an average of $18.245 million per season with the first year of Kelce's contract being $12 million with $3 million in incentives. In the video, it showed a younger version of the 36-year-old tight end where he explained how he got the name.

“That’s back when they called me ‘Hoopsie’ because I had the hoops and I used to mess up plays all the time,” Kelce recalled. “Yeah, [I’ve] come a long way. Go Chiefs!”

As for his latest nickname, Big Yeti, that came about while he was in college at the University of Cincinnati.

“I had the big beard, I had the long hair, I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair … I was just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling me ‘Big Yeti’ — especially ‘cause I was a low post player, so I was just down there giving work, handing out work in the post,” Travis laughed.