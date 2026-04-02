Tiger Woods is seeking help.

The five-time Masters champion will reportedly be seeking treatment following his DUI outside of the country. This was reportedly made as a request by Woods, which was granted by a judge on Wednesday, April 1.

Woods' lawyer Douglas Duncan claimed that the pro golfer is in an “urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States,” according to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to fully engage in treatment,” Duncan further claimed.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He took a breathalyzer at the scene, which came back negative, but declined to take a urine test.

“Based upon Defendant’s treating physician’s opinions, inpatient treatment at the out of country treatment facility is medically necessary due to the Defendant’s complexity, and need for an intensive highly individualized and medically integrated program,” the documents added.

County Court Judge Darren Steele approved of Duncan's request on behalf of his client for the pro athlete to seen help out of the U.S.

Duncan previously represented Woods back in 2017 for another DUI charge. At the time of the 2017 incident, hen had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts in that case — DUI, reckless driving, and improper stopping.

Woods has since spoken out amid his DUI charge and already mentioned that he would be seeking a professional.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” Woods wrote on X on March 31. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Woods continued: “I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

His arraignment was waived for April, but he will be in court in May.