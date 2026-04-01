Whoop just made a major statement in the wearable tech space, and Kevin Durant finds himself at the center of it. The company secured $575 million in a Series G round, pushing its valuation to $10.1 billion. For Durant, this moment reflects a long game that continues to deliver, per Sportico.

Durant entered early. Back in 2017, he backed Whoop before its breakout growth phase. At the time, the company sat far below its current standing, with a $125 million valuation shortly after during its Series C. Fast forward to today, and that figure has multiplied dramatically, creating an estimated 81x jump tied to Durant’s original position through his investment firm, 35V.

The growth did not stall along the way. Durant doubled down in 2020 when Whoop reached a $1.2 billion valuation. One year later, that number climbed again to $3.6 billion, signaling steady momentum. Notably, Durant has held onto his shares throughout, reinforcing a patient, conviction-driven approach.

2017: Kevin Durant invests in Whoop

2018: Whoop valued at $125M

2020: KD invests in Whoop again

2026: Whoop valued at $10.1B KD has not sold any of his stake.https://t.co/3uIMclrP9h via @sportico — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) March 31, 2026

A portfolio built beyond basketball

Durant’s success with Whoop fits into a broader strategy. His firm, 35V, has completed more than 100 investments across industries like artificial intelligence, fintech, media, and wellness. That diversified approach continues to elevate his profile off the court.

This latest round also drew high-profile names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Rory McIlroy, adding further credibility to Whoop’s trajectory. The company now reports 2.5 million members worldwide, alongside triple-digit booking growth and a $1.1 billion run rate.

With more than $900 million raised to date and IPO ambitions on the horizon, Whoop’s rise continues. For Durant, this stands as another example of timing, vision, and discipline intersecting at the highest level.