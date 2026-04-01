After her boyfriend, NXT star Shady Elnahas, got a tattoo of her, WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton got matching tattoos with her partner.

The couple shared their new tattoos in Elnahas' Instagram post. He got the words, “In this life,” tattooed on his wrist. Stratton finishes the phrase, getting, “& the next” on her wrist.

WWE star Tiffany Stratton and NXT's Shady Elnahas show off their tattoos "Till death in this life … & the next" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H46xrRpl10 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 31, 2026

By all accounts, Stratton and Elnahas appear very happy. Getting matching tattoos is a big step, and that points to them being serious.

In February 2026, Stratton revealed Elnahas' tattoo of her eyes. He got it on his forearm. So, getting matching tattoos felt like the natural next step.

Who is WWE's Tiffany Stratton dating?

Stratton is currently dating Elnahas. Currently, he is part of WWE's NXT roster, signing with the promotion in 2025. Perhaps he will be like his girlfriend and get called up to the main roster soon.

Before his WWE career, Elnahas was a judoka. He has since retired, but he is also the reigning Commonwealth Games Champion. He's also a five-time Pan American Games Champion.

Prior to her relationship with Elnahas, Stratton was dating Ludwig Kaiser, who now goes by El Grande Americano. However, they have seemingly split.

Currently, Stratton is in a feud with Giulia, the reigning Women's United States Champion. They aren't currently on the WrestleMania 42 card, but Stratton is one of WWE's top stars, so she will likely make it.

Stratton is coming off a year in which she held the Women's Championship and feuded with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill. In her young career, Stratton has already won the Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

She is also a former Money in the Bank winner, and she was the runner-up of the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match. Liv Morgan won the annual battle royal.