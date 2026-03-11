Swifties do not play about Taylor Swift and came to her defense after Jack White shared his opinion on the singer's records.

Swift is known for her vulnerability in her lyrics, and before she settled down with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, a majority of her songs were about heartbreak. While many Swifties — who her fans are affectionately called — relate to Swift's trials and tribulations when it comes to love, White shared that he thought Swift's songs were all about her “publicly aired breakups” and that it was “boring” to write about himself in that way.

“Not too much. Now it’s become very popular in the Taylor Swift way of pop singers writing about all of their publicly aired breakups, which I don’t find interesting at all,” White said in an interview with The Guardian when asked if his songs are autobiographical. “I think it’s a little bit boring for me to write about myself.”

He cleared himself up in a new interview with Rolling Stone and emphasized his previous point about how his artistry is formed.

“What I was trying to say in an interview I did about poetry and lyric writing, was that I don’t find it interesting at all for ME to write about MYSELF in my own lyric writing and poetry because I think that it could be repetitive for ME to always write about and It could be uninteresting for people who listen to my music to delve into, and that imaginary characters are more attractive to me as a writer,” White said per Rolling Stone.

All of what White said about Swift was not bad, as he praised her for her “tremendous success,” and while they could disagree on songwriting, he doesn't believe that everyone has to follow him.

“Because I say I have a way of doing things doesn’t mean that I think that EVERYONE should do it the same way,” White continued. “They should do what works for them, And they do, and it is obviously appealing to many people, and I’m glad to hear that.”

Despite White's comments that some debated could been taken out of context given his explanation, Swifties are doing what works for them like delving into Swift's discography of love and breakup songs.

Swift has not commented on White's interviews at this time.