Luka Doncic has spent most of the 2025–26 season at the center of the NBA conversation, but Tuesday’s attention came from outside basketball.

The Los Angeles Lakers star continues to put together one of the strongest statistical seasons in the league, averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists while staying firmly in the MVP race. His production has kept him near the top of the scoring leaderboard and in the same award discussions as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the regular season moves deeper into its final stretch.

That momentum shifted Tuesday after a report from TMZ revealed a legal filing involving Doncic’s family.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Doncic’s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, filed a petition seeking child support for the couple’s two minor children. The filing states that Goltes returned to Slovenia in May of last year and that both children have lived with her there since then, including the couple’s youngest child, who was born in December 2025.

Filing focuses only on support arrangement

The petition does not request custody orders. Instead, it asks the court to establish child support and cover attorney fees.

TMZ noted that the filing does not explain why Goltes moved forward with the petition now, though documents like this often serve to formalize financial arrangements through U.S. courts even when no custody dispute exists.

At this point, no public disagreement between Doncic and Goltes appears in the filing. The paperwork centers strictly on financial support and legal structure.

Neither Doncic nor Goltes has publicly commented on the report.

The timing stands out because Doncic remains one of the league’s most watched players as the Lakers push through a critical stretch of the season. Every game has carried added significance for playoff positioning, and his individual production has kept him in the middle of award conversations across the league.

Off-court developments involving major stars often move quickly into public view, especially when court documents become available.

For now, the basketball side remains unchanged. Doncic continues to lead the Lakers nightly, while this latest report adds an unexpected personal development during one of the busiest stretches of his season.