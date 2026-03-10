A new report has clarified some of the rumors around the break-up of Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos, who ended their relationship a month before their wedding.

People reports that the two are “heartbroken” by the decision not to get married. Initial reports suggested that their relationship was already on thin ice, but this was not the case. A representative for Ramos told the outlet that it was a “mutual decision,” and did not come after a heated argument.

“There wasn't any rockiness in the lead up,” Ramos' rep told People, “and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision.”

Now, they are trying to figure out how they will raise their kids together. Prescott and Ramos are “committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way.”

It's still early, as the rep notes, and the two are trying to figure everything out. “It's still shocking for them since this happened so recently,” said the rep,” and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos' break-up came just weeks before their wedding

Article Continues Below

TMZ Sports was first to report that Prescott and Ramos called off their wedding. Their report revealed that it happened as they were in the Bahamas for their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties.

The initial report also suggested that Prescott and Ramos' relationship was on the rocks for some time before the break-up. A blowup argument seemed to be the final straw.

Since the news was broken, more details have emerged. Ramos reached out to Speakeasy to claim that the break-up “had nothing to do with a prenup,” despite what other reports stated.

Prescott and Ramos' relationship came to an end after several years. They were first linked together in September 2023, and they got engaged the following year. They also have two children together.