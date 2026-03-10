Even though his former Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor helped him get into the group, WWE Superstar JD McDonagh was okay with kicking him out of the faction.

During the Mar. 9, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW, the inevitable happened. Led by Dominik Mysterio, the Judgment Day stable kicked Bálor (the longest-tenured member) out of the group. McDonagh then took to social media to address Bálor's exit.

“You lied to all of us for months. You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games,” McDonagh wrote. “That's never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that.

“Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out,” he continued.

You lied to all of us for months. You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games. That's never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that. Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out. pic.twitter.com/YeLmRUFL3r — JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) March 10, 2026

Another former Judgment Day member, Damian Priest, posted, “Sucks[,] doesn't it?” in the wake of Bálor's exit. McDonagh responded by referencing the former leader of the group, saying, “Ask Edge,” who was the original leader of the stable before Priest and Bálor kicked him out.

Liv Morgan also responded to his post, saying, “You would know,” with a winky face emoji. Dominik Mysterio corrected Priest's post by saying Edge's real name, Adam Copeland.

Article Continues Below

Why was Finn Bálor kicked out of WWE's Judgment Day?

It was inevitable that Bálor was going to be kicked out of Judgment Day. He has been in the group longer than any of the current members, and tensions have been rising between Bálor and Mysterio for months.

Now, they will likely feud heading into WrestleMania 42. It has been years since Bálor was a babyface. However, over the last couple of months, during his feud with CM Punk, the seeds were planted for Bálor to turn good again.

There is a chance Bálor is more popular than ever with his latest turn. Mysterio is one of WWE's top heels, and a feud against him could elevate Bálor to new heights.