Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are excited for the newly engaged couple to embark on this new journey together.

“Their friends feel like they bring out the best in each other, and the people close to them are glad it’s out in the open,” a source tells PEOPLE of the engagement news. “Everyone thinks they make a great couple, and it’s been awesome to see how they’ve made time for each other despite their busy schedules.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, and during that time, they have been stepping deeper into the heights of their careers. The 14-time Grammy-winning artist was on the road for her record-breaking Eras Tour and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had not just one but two Super Bowl appearances. Through it all, they were able to lean on one another and receive support from each other, whether that be from a suite in Arrowhead Stadium or from the VIP section of a concert hall. After seeing them show up for one another, their friends are ecstatic that they have decided to do life together.

“Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened,” the source continued. “Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited.”

Kelce got down on one knee last month with a garden-themed proposal. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared photos of them beaming at one another and, of course, Swift's $1 million engagement ring.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

What's next for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Now that they're engaged, the couple is basking in the excitement.

“Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it,” the source said.

That still doesn't mean that people are shooting their shot to make sure their wedding is special. Foreigner have asked to be a part of the couple's big day and we're sure that they aren't the only ones who are gearing up with a proposal of their own for the couple.

Besides their future wedding, the Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. As for Swift, she is gearing up to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl on Oct. 3.

It's a busy season for the couple!