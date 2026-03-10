Cooper Flagg and Larry Bird just delivered one of the more unexpected basketball pairings of the offseason, and the result landed exactly where advertisers hoped, right between nostalgia and deadpan comedy.

The new Chime commercial leans into the contrast between the No. 1 pick’s fresh-faced presence and Bird’s famously dry confidence, per DallasNews. Flagg, now with the Dallas Mavericks, shares the screen with one of the sharpest personalities the game has ever produced, and Bird wastes no time reminding viewers how he sees his own era.

The spot opens with Bird backing up his championship résumé in classic fashion, saying he won titles “back when the league was legit.” That line sets the tone immediately, because the ad never asks Bird to soften the personality that made him such a memorable star.

Flagg, who has openly said Bird was his favorite player growing up, plays directly into that energy. The former Duke standout once explained that his family’s old Boston game DVDs helped shape his connection to Bird, even though the Celtics icon retired long before Flagg was born.

Cooper Flagg: “You think I could put up 70 [in a game]?” Larry Bird: “Not if I was guarding you.” This ad featuring the Celtics legend and the Mavs rookie 🔥 (via @Chime)pic.twitter.com/Smk0vZMPDt https://t.co/l2IBQkk72e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2026

Bird’s Trash Talk Meets Flagg’s Timing

The funniest exchange arrives when a customer celebrates a 70-point jump in his credit score through the app. Flagg turns to Bird and asks whether he could score 70 in a game.

Bird does not hesitate.

“Not if I’m guarding you,” he says, delivering the line exactly the way longtime fans would expect.

That response fits the same competitive humor Bird carried throughout his playing career, and it gives Flagg the perfect setup for his own comeback.

When Bird asks whether the app’s benefits are actually real, Flagg holds up an old photo featuring Bird’s famous hairstyle and fires back: “As real as your mullet in ’86.”

That moment flips the dynamic, giving the rookie a clean punchline without forcing the joke.

The ad works because neither side overplays the moment. Bird stays Bird, and Flagg looks comfortable trading lines with one of basketball’s most iconic talkers.

For Dallas fans, it also offers an early glimpse of how naturally Flagg carries himself in high-visibility moments, even before his first regular-season game fully defines his NBA identity.