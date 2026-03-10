Last month, in Feb. 2026, just hours after the Super Bowl 60 show, Bad Bunny completely wiped off his Instagram profile. The Puerto Rican artist took down all the photos he had posted and also deleted his profile picture. It's also alleged that the 31-year-old stopped following everyone he previously followed. Boasting a total of 52.3M followers, Bad Bunny's Instagram went barren.

However, after a gap of nearly a month, Bunny announced his return to the platform with a bang. On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Bunny shared a post on Instagram wearing a black suit and posing in front of a chocolate cake. The image was shared simply with the caption, “32.”

While fans and visitors can find the rest of his Instagram grid and blank profile picture, the link to his award-winning album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, remains active in his profile's bio. It remains a mystery what led Bunny to deactivate his profile just hours after his successful Super Bowl 60 performance.

Anne Hathaway addresses Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 performance

Days after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 Halftime performance, Anne Hathaway appeared for an interview with Associated Press, where she opened up and shared her thoughts on Bunny's iconic performance.

“Yes, yes! The Benito Bowl was amazing; we loved that! And I just found out that our curling team won silver, that's fantastic. You know, I love all the people who are speaking right now about how unity comes about through love,” Hathaway stated. “And how we need each other, and how we need to really orient ourselves towards togetherness and protecting our neighbors. So, I'm so happy to celebrate with people who believe that and who are working towards that.”