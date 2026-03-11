Following news breaking about Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos calling off their wedding, Michael Irvin is supporting the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“Praying for My guy ⁦@dak ⁩and his beautiful family,” Irvin wrote via X on Monday, March 9, alongside a photo of him and Prescott with the mascot and Cowboys cheerleaders.

“Praying for peace in that house real talk,” another fan reacted to Irvin's post.

Another fan also agreed to Irvin's take on their relationship, “That's the best post comment I've seen on here. I think we wish them the best and leave it alone. It's their business. Not ours to comment about.”

Prescott and Ramos were set to get married next month in Lake Como, Italy. They started dating in 2023, and he proposed the following year. Following their joint bachelor/bachelorette trip in the Bahamas, the two allegedly decided to call off the wedding after Ramos accused him of “ongoing infidelity issues,” Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that Prescott was allegedly using “incognito social media accounts to send ‘inappropriate' messages to multiple women and ‘ex-flings.'”

Prior to the split, it was alleged that they had a big disagreement once their friends left the trip but a rep told People that “there wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” the rep said, adding that ,“It was a mutual decision.”

Additionally, reports alleged that there was a fight between the couple about a prenuptial agreement which have since been debunked with Ramos writing on her Instagram Story per People, “This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” she wrote.

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” the’ rep added. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”