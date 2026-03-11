Alysa Liu is not holding back on why she believes that her father, Arthur Liu, shouldn't have been that excited about her return to figure skating.

Liu took two years off from her skating career and returned to the sport at 18. She had a historic run during the 2026 Winter Olympics after winning two gold medals. She was recently asked in an interview with The Rolling Stone about her relationship with her father if she fired her dad in her return to skating, as he was not a part of her team this go around.

“I mean, I didn't have to fire him; he was never there. He was not on the team, so it was fine,” Alysa said.

“I don't know. I have no idea. I mean, he was happy,” she said of how he felt when she decided to return to the ice. “But that didn't matter to me. I didn't care that he was happy. I was almost mad that he was happy, because I was like, ‘How dare you?'”

She did, however, further explain why she was “almost mad” that he was so happy she was returning.

“Well, I was just like, ‘You don't deserve to be happy over this decision, kind of. Because you were mad when I quit,'” she explained. “So I was kind of like, he shouldn't have an opinion on it at all, if that makes sense. I didn't want him to be mad that I was coming back; I just didn't want him to care. Like, at all. because it shouldn't affect him as much as it did the last time around.”

Alysa has made it known that if she were to return to skating, it would be on her own terms. The 20-year-old wanted to make sure she had freedom creatively as well as in other aspects of her career.

“I get to pick my own program music. I get to help with the creative process of the program,” she revealed to 60 Minutes back in January. “If I feel like I’m skating too much, I’ll back down. If I feel like I’m not skating enough, I’ll ramp it up. No one’s going to starve me. Tell me what I can and can’t eat.”

Before Liu's gold medal wins, the last woman to win a gold for Team USA in figure skating was Sarah Hughes in 2002.