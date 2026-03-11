New information regarding the split between Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos has reportedly surfaced, where the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is being accused of cheating.

Prescott and Ramos were set to get married next month, but have called off their wedding, accusing him of “ongoing infidelity issues,” Page Six reports. He allegedly had a history of communicating with other women during their relationship, but Ramos had reportedly hoped he'd change for the sake of their family. The former couple shares daughters Margaret, 2, and Aurora, 9 months. They started dating in 2023, and he proposed the following year.

During their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in the Bahamas over the weekend, the couple had a discussion after their friends left, where a source alleges that the Cowboys star was in “incognito social media accounts to send ‘inappropriate' messages to multiple women and ‘ex-flings.'”

Ramos allegedly spoke to Prescott about him speaking to other women and ultimately decided to call off the wedding. They were set to get married in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10, 2026.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” read the email obtained by TMZ.

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers,” the email concluded with a sign-off with their names.

Previous reports claimed that their was a disagreement over a prenup and that there was a big argument. A source told People that the split “was a mutual decision” and that they didn’t experience “any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up.”

While Ramos reportedly wishes to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Prescott as they raise their two daughters, she is “done” with their romantic relationship.

Prescott and Ramos have not spoken out in a statement at this time.