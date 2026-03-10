The NBA shared that they are canceling the highly anticipated Atlanta Hawks Magic City Night, which has now gotten responses from rappers Cam'ron and Mase.

The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, shared in a statement that they would be canceling the night following backlash on social media

“When we became aware of the Atlanta Hawks’ scheduled promotion, we reached out to Hawks leadership to better understand their plans and rationale,” Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees. I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The Hawks responded to the Silver's statement, sharing that they respected the NBA's decision.

“While we are very disappointed in the NBA’s decision to cancel our Magic City Night promotion, we fully respect its decision,” the Hawks said in a statement. “As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta – with authenticity – in ways that continue to unite and bring us together.”

Mase and Cam'ron shared their opinions on their joint podcast, It Is What It Is, with the hosts disagreeing with one another.

“Adam Silver is serious about pulling out all stops to be different, and I like this,” Mase said. “But this was something he had to put his foot down.”

“You talk about the NBA, you talk about the Atlanta Hawks, it's not just about the guys that watch this game or the ladies that watch this game,” Mase continued. “But it's about the kids that are watching this game.”

He added while Magic City — a popular strip club in Atlanta — it does not give a good message to a younger audience.

“If the children are coming there and you got a little girl there… and you pull out Magic City and you honor that in front of children, I just felt like it would have sent the wrong message to the whole NBA,” he said.

While Cam'ron understood Mase's response to cancelation, he didn't agree.

“Yeah, I dig it. I totally understand,” he said. “I don't support it. That's you. I don't support it.”

Cam on the other hand, didn't agree with Silver sharing that there are other games during the season that families can bring their children to.

“You got 41 games at home,” Cam responded. “Come on, man. You can pick another night to not bring the kids to Magic City night.”

Despite the cancellation, T.I. will still be performing at halftime.