Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee appeared in a Tennessee courtroom Monday as prosecutors laid out disturbing new details in the murder case surrounding the death of his fiancée, Gabriella Perpetuo, per TMZ. Authorities say one of the most striking pieces of evidence came from his own digital activity, including messages he allegedly sent to ChatGPT hours before investigators found Perpetuo dead inside the couple’s home in Ooltewah.

Lee, a former first-round pick who spent time with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders, now faces charges of first-degree murder along with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

According to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, prosecutors reviewed messages Lee allegedly sent to the AI chatbot one day before Perpetuo’s body was discovered. In court, Wamp said Lee asked what to do after claiming his fiancée would not wake up.

One of the messages read, “Don’t know what to do right now, Fiancée did her crazy thing again, and now she’s messed up, I wake up and she has two swollen eyes… Idk, but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

Prosecutors also said Lee asked whether a slip-and-fall could create puncture wounds, a detail they believe points to an effort to shape a possible explanation before contacting authorities.

Prosecutors Say AI Searches Suggest Cover-Up Attempt

Wamp argued that Lee did not use the chatbot out of panic, but instead tried to build a legal narrative before police arrived. Prosecutors displayed one alleged response from ChatGPT that read, “Here’s what to say without framing it as ‘police trouble.’”

That exchange became one of the most closely watched moments of the hearing because prosecutors say it supports their theory that Lee tried to cover up what happened inside the home rather than immediately seek emergency help.

Investigators have not publicly detailed every injury cited in the case, but prosecutors continue to argue that the physical evidence does not match Lee’s explanation.

Perpetuo’s death has also sparked support for her family. A fundraiser launched after her death says relatives now face funeral expenses and legal costs while trying to navigate the aftermath of what they called a devastating loss.

The page states, “The tragic and sudden loss of Gabriella has created emotional and financial hardships, any help makes a difference.”

It also says the family hopes her death raises awareness around domestic violence and helps prevent similar tragedies.

If convicted, Lee could face the death penalty, with prosecutors confirming they intend to pursue that option.