Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023, so he's had plenty of time to search through her discography to figure out his favorite record.

During this year's Tight End University (TEU), which was founded by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen in 2021, the three-day program aimed to build community amongst the NFL players, hosted a “Tight Ends & Friends” concert. The concert featured sets from country stars Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, and a surprise performance by Kelce's girlfriend and 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift. Prior to the concert, Will Compton who is a linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders asked Kelce what his favorite song by Swift.

“Favorite Taylor Swift song?” to which Kelce replied, “I guess ‘So High School?’”

"Favorite Taylor Swift song?" to which Kelce replied, "I guess 'So High School?'"

“So High School” is found on Swift's 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song is rumored to be about Kelce, so it's not too surprising that he chose that one as his favorite.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?” Swift sings in the interlude. It's a direct call out to the popular game of the same name, but could be a reference to when Kelce said he would “kiss” her in a 2016 interview of the game of Kiss, Marry, Kill.

Another line that seems to single out Kelce (and his brother Jason Kelce) is: “I feel like laughin' in the middle of practice/Do that impression you did of your dad again,” she sings.

Travis and Jason are known to poke fun of their dad, Ed Kelce, on their podcast New Heights.

Travis and Jason are known to poke fun of their dad, Ed Kelce, on their podcast New Heights.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift On Next Steps

Sources close to Kelce and Swift have been sharing details about what the future looks like for the couple. Once source shared that their ideas for the future align with one another.

“It’s been a dream period that’s only solidified that they’re on the same page about their future,” a source told Life & Style via Times of India, revealed.

The source added, “Taylor and Travis’ time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they’re married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone’s radar.”

The two have been laying low since the Kansas City Chiefs loss Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles and have taken trips to Montana, Utah, New York, Florida, and now Nashville. While the couple was spending time in Montana, they reportedly are considering moving there after Kelce retires.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported at the time.

However, Kelce has not announced any plans to retire at the moment.