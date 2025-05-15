The Jacksonville Jaguars may have just delivered the thirstiest NFL schedule release in history. Forget dramatic narration or slick animations, the Jags went full risqué, pairing their 2025 matchups with Sabrina Carpenter's provocative “Juno” sex positions. Yes, seriously.

On Wednesday, the team unleashed two videos. One video for all platforms, and another tailor-made for TikTok — and both had one thing in common: Carpenter’s now-viral on-stage antics from her “Juno” performance. The moment she belts out “Wanna try out some freaky positions?” in her concerts, fans know what’s coming. The Jaguars did too.

Each opposing team's logo was matched with one of Carpenter’s infamous poses. Some made sense, others were more of a stretch, literally and figuratively, but none of that mattered. The bold mash-up of pop culture and football turned heads for all the right (and wrong) reasons. Who else would align a Week 1 matchup with missionary and keep a straight face? Not the Jags.

Going viral in Duval with Sabrina Carpenter

The NFL's schedule release day has become an annual flex-off among teams’ social departments, and Jacksonville might’ve just topped the charts. Other franchises leaned quirky, clever, even nostalgic. The Chargers parodied reporter feuds. The Bills brought in Allen Iverson. The Jags? They brought sex appeal.

They also brought TikTok sensation Ashton Hall into the mix for a second, more PG-friendly video. But the steamy “Juno” edit is the one everyone’s talking about. Sabrina Carpenter fans were quick to salute the creativity — and so were NFL diehards who didn't see a reverse cowgirl reference coming from an AFC South team.

Love it or hate it, the Jaguars understood the internet. They didn’t tiptoe into the viral conversation — they rode it like a pro. Season predictions aside, the team already has one win: best (and freakiest) schedule reveal of 2025 with help from Carpenter.