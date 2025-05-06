From the field to the Met Gala, these sports stars show off for this year's Met Gala.
This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, where stars got to reveal their take on Black dandyism. The theme references Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue. The co-chairs this year are A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star could not attend the gala because of his knee injury.
“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” he tweeted Monday.
“Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!” the Lakers star wrote, referencing his wife, Savannah James.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2025
Among the sports stars who showed up were Jalen Hurts, Serena Williams, Saquon Barkley, and several other athletes took their shot at the theme. Take a look below at some of our favorite looks.
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams wow'd the crowd with a bluish green floor length dress with sheer outline toward the bottom. The tennis star paired it with an oversized puffy satin coat.
2. Jalen Hurts and wife Bry Burrows
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife Bry Burrows complimented each other so well on the carpet. Hurts wore an-all black suit with sparkly embroidery on the shoulders. Burrows wore a burgundy long sleeve dress with similar embellishments throughout the outfit.
3. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
4. Saquon Barkley
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Angel Reese
7. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
8. Russell Wilson and Ciara
9. New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart, Clara Wu Tsai, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Q Jones
10. Flau'Jae Johnson
11. Joe Burrow
12. Savannah James
13. Venus Williams
14. Noah Lyles
15. Sha'Carri Richardson
16. Gabby Thomas
17. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab
18. Stefon Diggs
19. Justin Jefferson
20. DeAndre Hopkins