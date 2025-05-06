From the field to the Met Gala, these sports stars show off for this year's Met Gala.

This year's theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, where stars got to reveal their take on Black dandyism. The theme references Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, according to Vogue. The co-chairs this year are A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star could not attend the gala because of his knee injury.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” he tweeted Monday.

“Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!” the Lakers star wrote, referencing his wife, Savannah James.

Among the sports stars who showed up were Jalen Hurts, Serena Williams, Saquon Barkley, and several other athletes took their shot at the theme. Take a look below at some of our favorite looks.

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams wow'd the crowd with a bluish green floor length dress with sheer outline toward the bottom. The tennis star paired it with an oversized puffy satin coat.

2. Jalen Hurts and wife Bry Burrows

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife Bry Burrows complimented each other so well on the carpet. Hurts wore an-all black suit with sparkly embroidery on the shoulders. Burrows wore a burgundy long sleeve dress with similar embellishments throughout the outfit.

3. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

4. Saquon Barkley

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Angel Reese

7. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

8. Russell Wilson and Ciara

9. New York Liberty: Breanna Stewart, Clara Wu Tsai, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Q Jones

10. Flau'Jae Johnson

11. Joe Burrow

12. Savannah James

13. Venus Williams

14. Noah Lyles

15. Sha'Carri Richardson

16. Gabby Thomas

17. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab

18. Stefon Diggs

19. Justin Jefferson

20. DeAndre Hopkins