Jason Kelce is not buying Travis Kelce's allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The Eagles — where Jason played for 13 seasons — will be facing Travis' Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. The two teams were up against one another in 2023 which marked the first time two brothers have ever played in the Super Bowl together. Even then, the New Heights co-hosts were supportive of one another.

“Just having his support is all I need. Seeing him at the game, seeing him get excited, that’s everything,” Travis shared of the 2023 matchup via PEOPLE. “I don’t know any moment will ever compare to being on top of the world, going against my brother like that.”

As a guest on Jason's finale episode of They Call It Late Night on Saturday, Feb. 1, Travis revealed he is still has some “Philly pride.”

“I’m a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude. I love that guy man. I still got all of the gangrene from your guys’ Super Bowls and your run in Philly,” the Kansas City Chiefs player. “I still got some Philly pride, man. I’m wishing the best for those guys, but … you know, it’s … go Birds.”

“There’s absolutely no chance you mean that,” Jason responded calling his younger brother's bluff.

Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce, revealed earlier that they will be rooting for the Eagles.

“Obviously this time when the Eagles play the Chiefs, it is a little bit different because my husband is retired from the Eagles,” she explained on the Jan. 30 episode referring to the 2023 Super Bowl when the Kelce brothers played against each other. “That being said, I’m so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments.”

The former Eagles center paid his allegiance to his former team back in March 2024.

“I will root for the Eagles, of course,” Jason told listeners on his New Heights podcast that he hosts with Travis.

What Has Travis Kelce & The Chiefs Said About Super Bowl 59?

With the potential to make history during this Super Bowl, a lot is riding on the team to pull through but Travis has no doubt that they are ready.

“This team still feels hungry, it feels new, almost,” Travis said,

“We got a lot of new players, we got a lot of different faces from the previous two Super Bowl runs. And it's really a different identity on the offensive side for sure,” he continued. “…I think it's just a new, like, mindset on the offensive side … it's a new journey.”

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, also thinks the same way.

“This team's been special because it's been everybody; if you look at our entire season, it's like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game if that's offense, defense, or special teams,” Mahomes said speaking to reporters on Thursday.”The fact that it's been everybody, it's not just offense, it's not just defense, it's everybody on the entire team, it is something I'll remember this season by, and hopefully we can do it the right way, and get this final win.”