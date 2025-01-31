Kylie Kelce has made a decision on who she will be rooting for in Super Bowl 59. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Her husband, Jason Kelce, used to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, and her brother-in-law Travis Kelce, plays for the Chiefs. In a recent episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, she confirmed what jersey she will be wearing.

“Obviously this time when the Eagles play the Chiefs, it is a little bit different because my husband is retired from the Eagles,” she explained on the Jan. 30 episode referring to the 2023 Super Bowl when the Kelce brothers played against each other. “That being said, I’m so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments.”

“Travis has been there for his entire career,” she noted of her brother-in-law who was drafted to the Chiefs in 2013. “He has worked so hard and put in so much time that I truly am, as always, cheering Travis on. I love him, he’s my family. So I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes. That being said, I was raised to bleed green.”

She added that it would be hard for her to root for the Chiefs despite being so proud of Travis.

“The plan is to go to the game and to cheer,” Kylie said. “I will add on—any other week when I see Chiefs fans, I will tell them ‘Go Chiefs.’ I will not be saying that for the next two weeks. I just can’t bring myself to do it. This is hard, I don’t like this. It’s very exciting, but I’m mad about it.”

Jason also confirmed his allegiance to the Eagles, who he played for 13 seasons back in March.

“I will root for the Eagles, of course,” Jason told listeners on his New Heights podcast that he hosts with Travis.

However, Travis' nieces have his back. Kylie and Jason share three daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1. The couple is expecting another daughter sometime this year.

“We have made moves to get the girls ‘Go Uncle Trav’ shirts,” she said. “They love their uncle and of course they love cheering him on. To be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too. But he is our family.”

Will Travis Kelce Retire After Super Bowl 59?

If the Chiefs can pull off a win against the Eagles, Travis will earn his fourth Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs also have the opportunity to make history as the first team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

With the success of the Chiefs this season, and critiques of Travis' gameplay, many fans are wondering if he will choose to retire. However, for the tight end, that's not on his agenda.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

Despite retirement rumors still looming, Travis has to have tunnel vision in order to make history. Super Bowl 59 will take place on Feb. 9 at 6:30 EST on FOX.