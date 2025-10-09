Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have another bidder for offering a service at their wedding.

Ryan Seacrest is shooting his shot to officiate Kelce and Swift's future wedding. During his On Air radio show on Oct. 7, he dialed the singer in and shared that he is ready and available to marry Swift and Kelce when the time comes. He shared that he recently officiated a wedding for his co-worker.

“The fate and irony of this, I happen to have just been ordained and married Tanya [Rad] here on the show at her wedding, so I don't know who you’re looking for…,” Seacrest told the singer of Rad's wedding to Roby Yadegar in Punta Mita, Mexico, in March.

“That’s amazing,” Swift said.

Seacrest replied, “What are the chances, right?”

In an attempt to secure the gig for Seacrest, Rad praised Seacrest on his officiating ability at her wedding.

“Yeah, he did a really, really good job,” Rad, responded.

“You give it a good review?” Swift asked Rad.

“I give it 20 stars out of 10. Like, he really blew us away,” Rad shared.

That's when Seacrest shot his shot at Swift.

“I'm allowed to do other weddings so… I'm just throwing my name out there as the officiator,” Seacrest told Swift.

The singer sounded amused at his offer, “I am honored that you would be up for that. That is fantastic, you guys are amazing.”

Seacrest is not the only celebrity that has asked to officiate their wedding as Flavor Flav also put his hat in the ring.

“I would love to officiate their wedding,” Flavor Flav told E! News last month. “Have I heard from them? No, I haven’t heard from them, but I’ve been hearing a lot about them. I’ve been seeing a lot about them.

“I’m so happy for them,” he continued, “and I am dying to be the officiator for their wedding, believe me.”

While Swift and Kelce have not made a decision on who would be doing the honors they now have some more options.

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating back in August. The couple announced their engagement via a social media post that showed photos of their garden-themed proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the post.